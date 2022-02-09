Ashland Global Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

ASH stock opened at $95.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 13.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 26.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,072,000 after buying an additional 156,309 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.