Gepco (OTCMKTS:GEPC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gepco, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GEPC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Gepco shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
Gepco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEPC)
Gepco Ltd. engages in leasing computer equipment and peripherals to professionals. The company was founded on June 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Santee, CA .
