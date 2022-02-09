Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritor news, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $173,873.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after purchasing an additional 491,682 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Meritor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,543,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Meritor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,401,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,143 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 31.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 480,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meritor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after purchasing an additional 65,857 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.