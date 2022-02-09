Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $222.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KEYS. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.31.

NYSE KEYS opened at $168.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.47. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

