Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Raised to GBX 2,600 at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,600 ($35.16) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,316.50.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $30.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. Relx has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Relx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 17.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

