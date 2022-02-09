Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) PT Lowered to GBX 6,100

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 9,800 ($132.52) to GBX 6,100 ($82.49) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($133.87) to GBX 7,300 ($98.72) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($116.73) to GBX 6,527 ($88.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.29.
NYSE:GRUB opened at $9.95 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.