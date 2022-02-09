Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) PT Lowered to GBX 6,100

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 9,800 ($132.52) to GBX 6,100 ($82.49) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($133.87) to GBX 7,300 ($98.72) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($116.73) to GBX 6,527 ($88.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.29.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

NYSE:GRUB opened at $9.95 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.