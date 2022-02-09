BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.53

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and traded as high as $6.10. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 64,333 shares trading hands.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.35%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

