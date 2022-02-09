Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.19

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.19 and traded as high as C$5.84. Shawcor shares last traded at C$5.69, with a volume of 168,568 shares traded.

SCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.96.

The firm has a market cap of C$401.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$291.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shawcor (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

