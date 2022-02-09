Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.00

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $2.67. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 108,263 shares changing hands.

HTBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heat Biologics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 141,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Heat Biologics by 466.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 81,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Heat Biologics by 690.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 58,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heat Biologics by 22.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 48,040 shares during the period. 17.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.