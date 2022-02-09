Analyzing Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMX Royalty and Rio Tinto Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million 40.22 -$4.48 million ($0.17) -12.06 Rio Tinto Group $44.61 billion 2.18 $9.77 billion N/A N/A

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty.

Risk & Volatility

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Rio Tinto Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -229.26% -20.07% -16.63% Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EMX Royalty and Rio Tinto Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rio Tinto Group 3 7 7 0 2.24

EMX Royalty currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 119.51%. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus target price of $100.13, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given EMX Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Rio Tinto Group.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats EMX Royalty on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum. The Copper and Diamonds segment offers gold, silver, molybdenum and other by-products. The Energy and Minerals includes businesses with products such as uranium, borates, salt and titanium dioxide feedstock together with coal operations. The Other Operations segment covers the the curtailed Gove alumina refinery and Rio Tinto Marine operations. Rio Tinto was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

