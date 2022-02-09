NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.52.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,126,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $206,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,297 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,398,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,162,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after buying an additional 427,205 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,234,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,371,000 after buying an additional 374,555 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 285,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

