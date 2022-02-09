UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

NYSE UNF opened at $177.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $176.65 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.18.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.