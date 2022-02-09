SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

SNX has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of SNX opened at $105.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.57. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SYNNEX has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,646 shares of company stock worth $277,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after acquiring an additional 853,416 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 283,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,464,000 after acquiring an additional 162,019 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

