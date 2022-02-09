Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) vs. Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Critical Contrast

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pressure BioSciences -1,105.72% N/A -785.50% Akoya Biosciences -59.91% -67.77% -21.00%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pressure BioSciences and Akoya Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Akoya Biosciences has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 113.36%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Pressure BioSciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and Akoya Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pressure BioSciences $1.22 million 14.56 -$16.01 million ($4.27) -0.49 Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 10.55 -$16.71 million N/A N/A

Pressure BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akoya Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akoya Biosciences beats Pressure BioSciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. The company offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and The Shredder SG3. It also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, the company offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. It serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.