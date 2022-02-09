Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.56.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $259.37 on Wednesday. Globant has a 1 year low of $191.92 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Globant by 385.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,630,000 after purchasing an additional 517,222 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $151,568,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,858,000 after purchasing an additional 420,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globant by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,153,000 after purchasing an additional 405,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Globant by 647.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 354,579 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

