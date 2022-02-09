Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HPP stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.
In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
