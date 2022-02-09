General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

