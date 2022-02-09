Research Analysts Set Expectations for Paylocity Holding Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Paylocity in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $208.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 132.11 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.82.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after buying an additional 558,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after buying an additional 296,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after buying an additional 220,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 379.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,767,000 after buying an additional 103,795 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.