InvenTrust Properties (IVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. InvenTrust Properties has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.