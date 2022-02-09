Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $52.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,307,000 after buying an additional 37,927 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,804,000 after buying an additional 52,292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,448,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,431,000 after buying an additional 56,320 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,371,000 after buying an additional 46,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $1,268,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.