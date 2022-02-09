POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

PKX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut POSCO from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

NYSE PKX opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06. POSCO has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $92.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a positive change from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 46.0% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 443,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 139,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,421,000 after acquiring an additional 91,848 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,271,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,806,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,744,000.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

