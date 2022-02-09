Model N (NYSE:MODN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.80.

MODN opened at $25.97 on Friday. Model N has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $946.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.99.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. Model N’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 118,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

