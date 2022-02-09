Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Raised by Analyst

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Chubb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.31.

Shares of CB stock opened at $207.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.80. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $209.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,116,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,791,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

