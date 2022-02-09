Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FMX. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,415,000 after acquiring an additional 215,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,279,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $311,181,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,634,000 after acquiring an additional 440,572 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.