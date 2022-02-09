Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HP. Citigroup dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.28.

HP stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.03. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after buying an additional 33,944 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,345,000 after buying an additional 155,474 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,348,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after buying an additional 786,785 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,972,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,369,000 after buying an additional 86,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

