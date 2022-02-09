BMO Capital Markets Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $130.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock opened at $112.42 on Monday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 130.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Match Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Match Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 116,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.