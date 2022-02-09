Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

NYSE ICE opened at $127.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.95. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

