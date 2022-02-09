Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to Hold

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

NYSE:DT opened at $46.30 on Monday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.49, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $284,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,915.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,152,000 after buying an additional 1,863,443 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after buying an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 112.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after buying an additional 851,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 935.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after buying an additional 831,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.