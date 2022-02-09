Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of CUZ stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.