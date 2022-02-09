Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

