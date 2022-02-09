Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.53

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $2.70. Aware shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 14,021 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.19.

In other news, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 20,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,846.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John S. Stafford III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWRE. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Aware in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Aware during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aware by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aware by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 404,620 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aware by 29,444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

