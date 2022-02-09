Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.18

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.18 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 56.20 ($0.76). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.77), with a volume of 1,174,640 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £300.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Carol Kavanagh bought 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £9,899.34 ($13,386.53).

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

