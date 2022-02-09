Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.46

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.46 and traded as high as C$5.05. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 8,293,511 shares.

BTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

