Schneider National, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Schneider National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.03.

SNDR stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Schneider National by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

