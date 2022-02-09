Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.11.

CBOE stock opened at $122.59 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

