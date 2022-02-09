StockNews.com Downgrades Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) to Hold

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

BERY opened at $62.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,780,000 after purchasing an additional 186,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

