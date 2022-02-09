Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) PT Raised to $68.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBU. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

