Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71.

Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

