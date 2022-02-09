Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €114.55 ($131.66).

Several brokerages recently commented on RHM. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($139.08) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($126.44) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($136.78) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($133.33) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($126.44) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

RHM stock opened at €93.90 ($107.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of €86.25 and a 200-day moving average of €84.18. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €76.28 ($87.68) and a fifty-two week high of €95.24 ($109.47).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

