Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for First Republic Bank Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

FRC has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $177.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.52 and its 200 day moving average is $201.35. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in First Republic Bank by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

