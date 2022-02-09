Avantor, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Avantor in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

AVTR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

AVTR stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Avantor by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 464,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 245,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

