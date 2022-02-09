Exco Technologies Limited Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Exco Technologies in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $15.25 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$106.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.00 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of XTC stock opened at C$9.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$360.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Exco Technologies has a 52-week low of C$8.98 and a 52-week high of C$11.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

