Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $153.38 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $159.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,179.85 and a beta of 1.27.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,850. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

