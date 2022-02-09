Proto Labs (PRLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Proto Labs to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRLB opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $232.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Proto Labs stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.33% of Proto Labs worth $34,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

