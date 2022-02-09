Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.00 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

ALGT stock opened at $179.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.92. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $305,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $428,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

