Wedbush Comments on SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.19. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $29.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $651.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 924.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,505 shares of company stock valued at $22,551,321. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

