AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler began coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AdvanSix has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.