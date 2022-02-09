AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler began coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
AdvanSix stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AdvanSix has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08.
About AdvanSix
Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.
