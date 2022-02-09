NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) PT Set at $8.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) has been given a $8.00 price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 30,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $215,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 17,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $144,706.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 404,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 305,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 104,990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

