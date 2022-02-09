Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $325.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

NYSE:APD opened at $252.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $249.79 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 30,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 736,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

