Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lannett (NYSE:LCI) to Sell

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of LCI opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 200.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lannett will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 95,900 shares of company stock valued at $174,609. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lannett by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Lannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lannett by 49.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lannett by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

