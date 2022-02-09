Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.83

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.83 and traded as high as C$20.17. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$19.45, with a volume of 1,604,324 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.4100001 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

